￼Njogu Bah elected swimming association president

The Gambia Swimming & Aquatic Sports Association on Saturday elected Njogu Bah as president.

Mr Bah, a former secretary general and head of the civil service, will head an executive committee elected at Saturday’s congress of the association. He succeeds Ms Bintou Touray Houma whose term ended after the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Mr Bah’s new executive will serve until 2026.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Bah thanked the delegates for their trust in electing him as their president.

“I accept this important role – a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I promise to do my utmost best in living up to expectations,” he said.

He added: “Swimming has been a passion for me and I have always believed that it should be promoted and supported to yield maximum benefits to those interested, especially the youth of this country.”

Dr Bah, promised that during his tenure, he will focus on aligning the association’s strategic goals to those of the world governing body of swimming FINA as well as reform the association’s governance, capacity building and increasing athletes’ rights and women’s participation.

He acknowledged that there are many challenges ahead of the new executive in promoting grassroots sports development, example the lack of standard infrastructure and the need for more qualified judges, coaches, and referees.

“We will endeavour to deliver a national structure that provides an opportunity for all, whether the young child learning to swim or dive, the Olympic athlete, or the elderly using the water for health benefits,” he promised.

On women’s participation, Dr Bah said his leadership would strengthen the involvement of women in all critical areas of decision-making in the Association.

The new Executive Members for 2022 – 2026:

1. President – Dr. Njogou Bah

2. Vice President – Mr Muhammed Bittaye

3. S. General – Mr Yorro Njie

4. Treasurer – Mr Baboucar Mbye