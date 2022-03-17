￼PLAYERS ASSOCIATION TOURS CLUBS

- Advertisement -

By Baboucarr Fallaboweh

The Gambia Football Players Association one of the five ‘allied associations’ of the Gambia Football Federation, on Tuesday began a tour of First Division clubs starting with those from Banjul and ending with two from the Kombos.

The tour is part of the association’s mandate to interact and meet clubs to discuss the welfare of players. The delegation also called for the clubs to facilitate registration of their players with the association.

Led by John Bass, the delegation visited Waa Banjul FC, Banjul United FC, Hawks FC and GPA FC in the capital.

In the Kombos, the delegation met Red Scorpions and Kinteh FC from the female first division league. Those meetings were attended by Police FC full-back Fatou Darboe and Red Scorpion striker Ajara Samba.

Fatou who featured in The Gambia’s recent unsuccessful women’s Nations Cup qualifiers against Cameroon spoke about the visit. “All the six clubs we visited today were cooperative and welcoming. We hope to get similar reception from all the rest including full registration of their players,” she said.