REAL OPENS ONE-POINT LEAD

For the first time since taking over last year, Coach Bai Malleh Wadda has managed to put his Real de Banjul on top of the league, but so far only just, because league revelation WAA Banjul and long- term rival Wallidan areonly a point behind.

Two years of missing out on the title has dented Real’s image and the team needs to quickly show something for its massive investment. Bai Malleh Wadda was drafted in to do exactly that and though his approach was slow, it was methodical. Now that they have got to the top spot after exactly nine weeks, Real would have to take a firmer grip of the top to entertain any hope of walking away with the crown this year.

Watching closely is Waa Banjul who has surprised even themselves with a good running so far. Also, Wallidan has come full circle in its come back crusade thanks to an efficient professional management with an ambition to recapture the team’s golden edge in Gambian football. One more of the newest generation, Falcons is still very much in the hunt for heroism. They are just two points behind and therefore not far off from their early pace setting form.

Things are not looking very well though for defending champions Fortune FC who are 6 points behind and in danger of losing out of steam at this early stage of the league. There are even bigger worries for big guns, GPA and GFA who are drowning by the week and need an urgent flexing of muscles to live up to their billing.