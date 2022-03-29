SCORPIONS MAKE-OR-BREAK IN BATTLE TONIGHT

- Advertisement -

The Gambia faces a do or die encounter today, against Chad in the African nations Cup 2023 preliminary qualifying tie which started in Yaoundé last week. In that away leg for the Gambia, the national team the Scorpions beat Chad to take a slender lead into tonight’s second leg in Agadir Morocco. Tonight, the Scorpions must keep that advantage at all costs or even go for more against Chad to survive in the competition that starts proper with group stages in June. Both teams have everything to play for because while the Scorpions who are quarter finalists at the last Afcon will not want to miss out on the next tournament, Chad is seeking for their first qualification and that wants to start that long journey by eliminating Gambia. The Gambian team is said to be boosted with experienced and solid defender Omar Colley who missed the first leg in Yaounde. The return of striker Steve Trawalley who scored the lone goal in the first leg will remain a great inspiration for the team tonight while goal keeper Baboucar Gaye is expected to continue his good run with another clean sheet. The match kicks off at 4pm.