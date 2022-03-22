￼SCORPIONS RETURN TO ACTION TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The journey for the Gambia’s qualification to the next African Cup of Nations starts tomorrow, in Yaoundé in a match against Chad. It is the first of two matches the two teams will play to determine which one goes to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Both countries cannot host matches because of a stadium ban by Caf, so Chad chose Cameroon while Gambia chose Morocco for their home legs respectively. In preparation, The Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet called 23 players including, and notably, Steve Trawalley who left the Scorpions Afcon finals camp in Cameroon claiming injury.

The team landed in Yaoundé yesterday and will start training today ahead of tomorrow’s match. Their opponents Chad has since last week taken up camp in Yaoundé and has played and won two friendly matches in preparation. Whatever the result tomorrow the two teams will pack up and travel to Morocco for the second leg on March 28. The winner of the aggregate score from both matches will qualify to the next round of the qualifiers to become part of one of the qualifying groups to be named before June.