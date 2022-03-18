TOM NAMES SQUAD FOR CHAD

Coach Tom Sainfeit has revealed his squad for this month’s Afcon preliminary tie against Chad. The two matches will be played in Cameroon and Morocco with the winner progressing to the group stages of the qualifiers.
The Gambian players will start gathering in Brussels in the coming days from where they will travel to Cameroon for the first leg on 23rd March. The second leg is on 29thMarch.
The full list is as follows:
1. Babouccar Gaye
2. Ebrima Jarju
3. Modou Jobe
4. Muhammed Sanneh
5. Omar Colley
6. James Gomez
7. Noah Sonko Sundberg
8. Buba Sanneh
9. Ibou Touray
10. Matarr Ceesay
11. Ebrima Darboe
12. Sulayman Bojang
13. Yusupha Bobb
14. Sulayman Marreh
15. Abdoulie Sanyang
16. Kalifa Manneh
17. Ebrima Colley
18. Musa Barrow
19. Buba Jobe
20. Steve Trawally
21. Dembo Darboe
22. Assan Ceesay
23. Muhammed Badamosi