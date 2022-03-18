TOM NAMES SQUAD FOR CHAD

- Advertisement -

Coach Tom Sainfeit has revealed his squad for this month’s Afcon preliminary tie against Chad. The two matches will be played in Cameroon and Morocco with the winner progressing to the group stages of the qualifiers.

The Gambian players will start gathering in Brussels in the coming days from where they will travel to Cameroon for the first leg on 23rd March. The second leg is on 29thMarch.

The full list is as follows:

1. Babouccar Gaye

2. Ebrima Jarju

3. Modou Jobe

4. Muhammed Sanneh

5. Omar Colley

6. James Gomez

7. Noah Sonko Sundberg

8. Buba Sanneh

9. Ibou Touray

10. Matarr Ceesay

11. Ebrima Darboe

12. Sulayman Bojang

13. Yusupha Bobb

14. Sulayman Marreh

15. Abdoulie Sanyang

16. Kalifa Manneh

17. Ebrima Colley

18. Musa Barrow

19. Buba Jobe

20. Steve Trawally

21. Dembo Darboe

22. Assan Ceesay

23. Muhammed Badamosi