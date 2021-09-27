GAMBIA STARTS WITH A LOSS AT HOME

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Women’s U-20 team on Friday narrowly lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the first leg of their FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers.

The Gambian team put up a dominant first half display missing two glorious chances when Fatoumatta Jammeh’s free-kick was fumbled by the visiting keeper as Teddy Jatta also saw her shot bounce off the post to safety.

The hosts’ failure to utilise those chances in front of goal would come to haunt them when Burkina’s Naome Kabre capitalised on a mix-up in the Gambian defence to net the game’s only goal in the 78th minute.

- Advertisement -

Coach Foday Bah and his charges will now have the task of overturning the deficit when they play in the second and deciding leg in Ouagaduogou in a fortnight’s, on 9th October, to be exact.

GFF media