Gambia suspends flights from 13 countries

The Gambia government yesterday announced an immediate decision to suspend flights from thirteen (13) countries with immediate effect, until further notice. A statement from State House said the decision follows the recommendation of the Health Experts Committee concerning the recent development on COVID-19. The countries affected are:
1. The United Kingdom
2. Spain
3. France
4. Poland
5. Germany
6. Sweden
7. Denmark
8. Switzerland
9. Netherlands
10. Norway
11. Austria
12. Belgium
13. Portugal
Also, Cabinet has approved that individuals (Gambian and non-Gambian) travelling from 47 countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas to The Gambia will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The countries are:
1.China
2. Republic of Korea
3. Japan
4. Malaysia
5. Australia
6. Singapore
7. Philippines
8. Indonesia
9. Thailand
10. India
European Region
11. Italy
12. Spain
13. France
14. Germany
15. Switzerland
16. The United Kingdom
17. Netherlands
18. Norway
19. Austria
20. Belgium
21. Sweden
22. Denmark
23. Czechia
24. Greece
25. Portugal
26. Israel
27. Finland
28. Slovenia
29. Ireland
30. Estonia
31. Iceland
32. Romania
33. Poland
34. San Marino
Eastern Mediterranean Region
35. Islamic Republic of Iran
36. Qatar
37. Bahrain
38. Pakistan
39. Egypt
40. Saudi Arabia
41. Kuwait
42. Iraq
43. Lebanon
Americas
44. United States of America
45. Canada
46. Brazil
47. Chile
This decision will be reviewed regularly and the public will be informed accordingly.
