GDC press release on coronavirus (COVID-19)

Party Leader – Mamma Kandeh – After Senegal confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) today the 2nd of March, 2020 being the second west African state to confirm the virus after Nigeria, the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) is urgently calling on the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow to cut short his trip from the provinces and convey [sic] a cabinet meeting on the issue as soon as possible to mobilise all available resources and open every channel of communication in and outside the country to strongly face the deadly virus.

The government must take a giant step towards securing all entry points to The Gambia and monitor the movement of people in and outside the country.

COVID-19 is deadly and an enemy to all of mankind, it is spreading so fast around the world and without any cure as at now.

The implication of such a virus to The Gambia will not only cause massive fear among people but also within a week or so can paralyse the few standing arsenals of our economy including tourism and the free movement of goods and services. The Gambia is a country so vulnerable due to its social and economic settings; being a cash economy, tight public transport system and other numerous social gathering.

The GDC is urging the media, health sector, teachers, civil societies, National Council for Civic Education, The Gambia police and security forces to be on alert to give full support to authorities in protecting The Gambia and her borders from the deadly virus through education and any other available means that comes their way.

We are asking people to listen to authorities with regard to the issue of the COVID-19 and constantly engage in prayers for Allah to save us all. Long live The Gambia and the people of The Gambia.