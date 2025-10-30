GDC WELCOMES UDP’S COALITION CALLBut rejects any imposition of flag bearer

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has confirmed to The Standard yesterday that it welcomes renewed coalition-building calls from main opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, but will reject any attempt of imposition of flag bearer.

Addressing supporters recently from his European tour, Mr Darboe called for unity among opposition forces to mount a credible challenge to President Barrow’s administration.

But responding to this call in a Standard exclusive, the GDC Administrative Secretary Ebrima Nyang stressed that any coalition talks must be built on transparent principles, shared policy goals and mutual respect for democratic processes.

“I am with the strong conviction that we should all come together as opposition parties to deliver the change we want in 2026. But in building this coalition, it is important to put forward the interest of the Gambian people and make sure that it will address the challenges we are confronting as a country,” Nyang said.

But he said GDC’s position is that no party leader or flag bearer will be imposed on “us in any coalition talks” for the 2026 Presidential Election. “All opposition parties have chosen their leaders and when coming together, we should give Gambians the candidate that they want to elect in 2026 and imposing the flag bearer position on parties will not help negotiations,” he warned.

According to the GDC “the right mentality is to give everyone the opportunity and respect to take part in the whole process. “The idea that it is my party leader or no one is a very wrong notion and would not help us achieve our dream in 2026. The Gambian need us to come together and we must do it but we must not impose our leaders on any negotiation,” Nyang said.