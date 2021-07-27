Gorgi Mboob back as Anti-Crime commander

By Tabora Bojang

Police commissioner Gorgi Mboob has been recalled with immediate effect to serve as the commander of the police anti-crime unit for the second time, senior police sources confirmed to The Standard last evening.

He replaces superintendent Momodou Sowe, who was overseeing the unit since last October.

Commissioner Mboob served as the first commander of the Anti Crime Unit following its establishment in 2018 and won admiration for his firmness in tackling violent crime. But his career suffered a blow when he was accused of assaulting one Ebrima Sanneh, a detainee, with a hoe on his private parts.

A joint investigative panel including members of the National Human Rights Commission, TANGO, Ministry of Interior and Gambia Bar Association which was instituted to investigate the incident found Mboob guilty of assault and subjecting the suspect to degrading punishment and recommended disciplinary measures against him which saw him deploy to Farafenni as police commissioner.

Our source further stated that Mr Mboob will reassume office this week.