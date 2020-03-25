Gov’t asks non-essential workers to stay home

By Omar Bah

The Gambia government has ordered all ministries to downsize non-essential staff attendance as a measure to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to a memo obtained by The Standard, only essential staff are required to be at work which must be through alternating.

Confirming this to The Standard, Gov’t Spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said the directive is across the board. He said ministries and departments would have to determine the non-essential staff and send them away for twenty-one days.