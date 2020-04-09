Gov’t denies reducing transport fares

By Momodou Justice Darboe

The Ministry of Works has strenuously denied claims that government has unilaterally reduced transport fares across the country.

The Gambia Trade Union Congress made these allegations Tuesday and called on commercial drivers to embark upon a general strike until government rescinds what it called its ‘unilateral’ decision to reduce transport fares.

But in a rather swift and terse reaction to news of the alleged tariff reduction, Mod K Ceesay, permanent secretary, Ministry of Transport, told The Standard that there was no such thing and the whole issue was just a storm in a teacup.

“Let me tell you that there is no price reduction or any price increase. The existing approved tariff is what is maintained during the period of emergency. I think I cannot be clearer than that. Sometimes we make too much noise about nothing,” he said.