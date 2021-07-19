GOV’T GIVES D600,000 TO 4 OLYMPIANS

Sports Minister Bakary Badjie, on Friday presided over the handing over ceremony of the Gambia national flag and a payment of D600,000 to the Gambia’s Olympians at his office in Banjul.

The ceremony was also attended by officials of the team who yesterday left for Japan for the Olympic Games opening on July 23.

Speaking at the event, the minister reiterated government’s commitment and willingness to support the development of sports in The Gambia. Badjie called on the athletes to be good ambassadors of the country and wished them luck in the games.

Sheikh Omar Faye, the Minister of Defense and a former Olympian gave a solidarity statement to the team.

Abdoulie Jallow, secretary-general of the Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) gave an overview of their preparations and thanked the government for the support.

The Gambia is represented by Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara in the sprints while Faye Njie and Ebrima Sorry Buaro will compete in Judo and swimming, respectfully.