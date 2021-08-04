Gov’t makes wearing of masks in public service mandatory

The Personnel Management Office has issued a directive to all permanent secretaries to inform their heads of line institutions, including SoEs, about the new measures.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the Personnel Management Office said: “In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in The Gambia, all heads of MDAs are hereby required to enforce national and international protocols in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“These include, but limited to: Wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and maintaining appropriate social distancing. Staff and visitors who do not wear face masks should not be allowed entry into public offices.

“Public servants who fail to report to duties on account of non-compliance with the Covid-19 regulations should be penalized by deducting a day’s pay from their next salary payment for each days absence in accordance with General Order 03116.”