GOV’T URGED TO SUSPEND DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH ISRAEL

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Action Party has called on the government of The Gambia to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel over the Jewish state’s “barbaric” attack on Palestinians.

“We call on The Gambia government and all AU member states to halt diplomatic ties with Israel until they stop the barbaric killings of Palestinians. We urge President Barrow to facilitate a conference of Islamic states to discuss the worsening security situation in Palestine,” GAP secretary general, Musa Batchilly told The Standard yesterday.

The party describes Israel’s attack on the Palestinians and in Jerusalem and other places as “totally unacceptable and cause for alarm for the Muslim ummah”.

“We call on the UN Security Council to ensure the immediate restoration of peace, stability and protection of the lives and properties of Palestinians, as well as render medical services to those who need it. We urge the UN to respect and uphold the values and principles on which it was formed and adhere to the convention on protection of the fundamental human rights,” Batchilly said.

The GAP leader urged world leaders to immediately press for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Israel and Palestine conflict and related security challenges around the world, pass urgent resolutions and provide sufficient solutions.

“We urge all members of the international community, in particular the UN, EU, USA and Russian Federation, to actively and immediately pursue the implementation of a just, viable and sustainable solution to the conflict, by providing a political horizon for an end to occupation and for a just and sustainable peace for both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

The government of The Gambia, Batchilly added, should spearhead this initiative.

He said a GAP-led government will be committed to international peace and stability.

“We will do our utmost to promote and activate peace talks amongst nations in conflict. We will aspire to contribute immensely to the peaceful atmosphere among the nations of the world through collaborative discussions and engagements with UN member states,” said Batchilly.