GPPA holds retreat on review procurement forms 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) recently organised a 4 day retreat to review its Standard Forms. Held at Sindola Safari Lodge in Kanilai, the retreat’s primary objective is to validate the newly developed GPPA Standard Forms, which have been meticulously prepared based on the new Public Procurement Act of 2022.

Yaya Drammeh, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, said retreat is more than a formal gathering.

“It is a long path for strategic dialogue, institutional collaboration and practical reform. We are here with a shared purpose to strengthen the very tools that define how public procurement is conducted across government institutions.”

He added that the key objectives of the retreat are to review and update standard procurement forms, allow stakeholders to thoroughly examine existing procurement forms and ensure they align with current legal frameworks, evolving procurement needs and international best practice.

“This will ensure user friendliness and compliance as we aim to simplify the procurement templates to make them more accessible, understandable and compliant with international standards, particularly for MDS operating in diverse countries. This would promote uniformity and clarity,” he said.

DPS Drammeh added that by standardising documentation, “We reduce ambiguity and errors, which help build institutional trust and ensure consistent procurement practices across sectors, and foster stakeholder engagement,” he explained.

Foday M Jaiteh, Director General of GPPA, calls for partners to take ownership of the document to ensure its full practicalisation and user friendly.