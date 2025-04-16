GRA unveils new tax stamp

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has introduced a new type of tax stamp, designated as the D-19 Tax Stamp.

This initiative comes on the heels of the signing of an addendum to the main contract for the Revenue Mobilisation Solution concerning Excisable Goods, Telecom Services, and Refined Fuels on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, between the government—represented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs — and SICPA SA of Switzerland.

The D-19 stamp is specifically engineered for water sold in disposable cups, commonly referred to as cup water. The GRA has made a notable move to reduce the price per unit by an impressive 41.67% compared to the previous cost of round stickers used for bottled water.

Over the past year, the GRA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and SICPA SA, has conducted extensive discussions to develop a tailored D-19 tax stamp for producers and importers of cup water.

“This initiative is imperative because water sold in disposable cups are more accessible for lower -income segments of society who depend on them during social gatherings like weddings and funerals. These cups serve as a critical means to access safe drinking water, significantly enhancing health outcomes for underserved communities,” the GRA stated emphatically.

The authority also highlighted that the volume of water in disposable cups is markedly less than that found in various sizes of bottled water available in the market.

In light of this, and following thorough consultations with the Ministry of Finance and SICPA SA, the GRA informs the public — especially producers and importers of water in disposable cups — that the cost of tax stamps for cup water has been slashed by 41.67% per unit.

The authority expects all manufacturers and importers to immediately comply with the Excise Stamps Regulations, 2023 (as amended) by affixing tax stamps to their products before they hit the market.

The GRA said the digital tax stamp is a fundamental part of its broader strategy to modernise tax administration without raising tax rates.

“From the Digital Tax Stamp initiative alone, the GRA has successfully collected D115 million between March and December of 2024, in stark contrast to the D15 million collected in 2023, highlighting an astonishing increase of D100 million,” asserted Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe during a recent media briefing.

The digital excise tax stamp was introduced to combat the rampant smuggling of excisable goods into the country, which has adversely impacted GRA revenue generation.

“Just few weeks back, a canned drinks importer came forward, stating he paid over D27 million in taxes on a single consignment. This achievement would have been unthinkable in the past due to the constrained market space,” CG Darboe declared.