Health minister Samateh declines Covid-19 allowance

By Lamin Cham

An internal Ministry of Health memo, leaked on social media yesterday, revealed Health Minister Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh seriously condemning his Director of Planning for including his name in the list of persons proposed to be paid Covid -19 allowances.

The memo, signed by permanent secretary Muhammed Lamin Jaiteh addressed to the Covid-19 Emergency Committee, admonished the director of Planning Gibril Jarjue and his deputy Haddy Badjie for including the minister’s name in the list even though he had categorically stated that he does not wish to be paid any allowance or honorarium from the Covid- 19 operations currently on. The memo said the minister considers this act as ‘negligence and deliberate’ on the part of the responsible officials.

The memo also quoted the minister as ‘disappointed, shocked and upset’ about the inclusion of his name in the list and warned the responsible officials against such repetition failure of which will attract serious repercussions.