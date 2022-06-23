The black skin is naturally very beautiful and healthy. Do not bleach it to ugly skin cancer disease

- Advertisement -

What is skin bleaching?

Skin whitening, also known as skin lightening and skin bleaching, is the practice of using chemical substances in an attempt to lighten the skin or provide an even skin color by reducing the melanin (skin tissue) concentration in the skin. Several chemicals have been shown to be effective in skin whitening, while some have proven to be toxic (harmful) or have questionable safety profiles.

This includes mercury compounds which may cause (damaging of nerves) problems and kidney problems.

In a number of African countries, between 25 and 80% of women regularly use skin whitening products.

What determines our skin color?

Skin color is determined by the amount of melanin in the skin. Melanin is a pigment produced by specialized cells called melanocytes. People with dark skin have more melanin.

How much melanin your skin has is mainly a matter of your genetic makeup. Sunlight exposure, hormones, skin damage, and exposure to certain chemicals can also affect melanin production.

Changes in skin color will often resolve themselves. For instance, tans fade when the amount of direct exposure to sunlight is reduced. But over time, certain discolorations, such as “age” spots or “liver” spots, become more or less permanent.

Skin bleaching is a cosmetic treatment to reduce the prominence of skin discolorations and even out the color of the skin. You can buy bleaching creams over the counter and by prescription.

Some people apply skin lightener to their entire body to change their complexion, but this can be very risky. The active ingredient in some skin lighteners is mercury, so bleaching can lead to mercury poisoning.

Mercury is a toxic agent that can cause serious psychiatric, neurological, and kidney problems. Pregnant women who use a skin lightener with mercury can pass the mercury to their unborn child.

The use of mercury as an ingredient in skin lighteners is banned in the U.S. However, some skin lighteners produced outside the U.S. may still contain mercury.

How do skin lighteners work?

Skin lighteners contain an active ingredient or a combination of ingredients that reduces the amount of melanin Skin tissues) in the skin where it is applied.

Risks of skin lighteners

One of the most significant risks of using some skin lighteners is the potential exposure to mercury. One study found that nearly 1 out of every 4 skin lighteners made in Asia and sold outside the U.S. contained mercury.

There are other potential risks of skin lighteners. Those risks can include the following:

o Prolonged use can contribute to premature aging of skin.

o Long-term use may increase the risk of skin cancer from sun exposure. Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen when using a skin lightener and going outside.

o Steroids in some skin lighteners may increase risk for skin infections, skin thinning, acne, and poor wound healing.

o Applying steroids to large areas of skin may put you at risk for health problems related to steroids being absorbed by the body.

o Hydroquinone may cause unwanted and untreatable skin discoloration.

o Various bleaching agents, including natural ingredients, can cause skin irritation or allergic reaction.

Is skin bleaching necessary?

Skin bleaching is not medically necessary but something people choose to do for cosmetic reasons. Some people use it to lighten melasma, blemishes, and age spots, while others try to use it to alter their skin tone.

People may feel this will make them more attractive or more confident. However, the practice of attempting to lighten a person’s complexion links to racism.

Racism frames being white as superior to all other races and ethnicities. This also applies to beauty standards, causing people to view white, European forms of beauty as the most desirable.

Another key driver of skin bleaching is colorism, which is related to — but distinct from — racism. Colorism is a discriminatory practice of preferring lighter skin tones over darker skin tones, both interracially (within groups) or thoracically (across groups). It can affect any racial or ethnic group.

Colorism is rooted in racism, and like racism, it places value based on skin color. This shows how the negative messages people hear about skin tone can substantially alter their self-image and influence.

What is hydroquinone?

Hydroquinone is a depigmentation agent that is present in many skin bleaching products. A person can buy a 2% solution over the counter or seek a prescription for a stronger 4% solution. Results usually appear within 3–6 months after applying hydroquinone one to two times per day.

Hydroquinone has many potential adverse effects. It can increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun, so it is important to use sunscreen. Some other potential side effects include:

blue-gray skin discoloration, skin irritation and redness, burning damage to the skin, skin dryness, false elevation of blood sugar on a blood sugar test that uses blood from.

What is mercury?

Mercury is a toxic metal that harms humans and the environment. Despite this, it is in many Trusted Source skin-lightening products, including soaps, creams, and other cosmetics. It inhibits the formation of melanin, resulting in a lighter skin tone.

People who use mercury-containing products on the skin may develop:

o skin rashes, skin discoloration, reduced resistance to skin infections, anxiety, depression, psychosis, peripheral neuropathy

o kidney damage, with enough exposure, mercury can cause death.

o Mercury may appear on product labels under the following name However, not all manufacturers list their ingredients transparently, making it hard to know if skin lightening products contain mercury. Instructions to avoid contact with metal jewelry can be a warning sign, as mercury bonds to some precious metals, such as gold.

o Numerous countries have banned mercury for cosmetic use, but not all. Even in places where it is illegal, it is often still possible to buy products that contain it online.

o When people wash mercury-containing products off their skin, it eventually ends up in the ocean, where it can enter the food chain and contaminate fish. Eating these fish can also harm humans, as well as other animals.

o The results of skin lightening treatment, whether for specific areas or the whole complexion, vary greatly.

o Safer ingredients, such as niacinamide and vitamin C, may modestly reduce. However, the extent of the reduction depends on the individual case.

o Attempts to change the entire skin tone are often much riskier. It can result in patchy, making the skin darker in places.

In summary

Skin bleaching is a common cosmetic practice worldwide. Some use it to lighten specific areas of hyperpigmentation. However, many use skin bleaching products to lighten their complexion overall.

There is no safe or reliable way to lighten someone’s skin tone. Products or DIY recipes that claim to do so carry numerous risks. Even legal and over-the-counter options, such as hydroquinone creams, can sometimes lead to permanent discoloration.

The pressure of white beauty standards, colorism, and racism drives the demand for skin bleaching products. However, research shows that educating people on the potential risks, and fostering self-acceptance, can prevent people from using risky products.

If a person is concerned about hyperpigmentation or is considering trying skin bleaching, the safest strategy is to speak with a doctor.

The Gambia upholds ban on skin bleaching

Gambian lawmakers voted to uphold a ban on skin-lightening products after a debate in parliament.

Skin-lightening or bleaching agents, especially unauthorized ones, may cause multiple health risks such as scarring, blistering, nerve and bone damage.

The practice is widely used across Africa, Gambia no exception at all!!

Ski-lightening has been banned in The Gambia since 1996

Despite all the risks, people continue to try to make them more beautiful with dangerous methods like skin bleaching and tanning.

How I you get my dark skin back after bleaching?

Here is how to treat skin damaged by bleaching cream at home.

1. Aloe Vera. Aloe Vera is one of the home remedies that you can use to treat skin damaged by bleaching cream.

2. Potato peels. Potato peels have been used for ages to treat burnt skin.

3. Coconut milk, Lavender oil, Turmeric and yoghurt

What will happen if you stop using hydroquinone?

What happens when you stop using hydroquinone cream? Hydroquinone may prove beneficial for a maximum of five to six months. Once you stop using it, you may experience irritation on the affected parts of your body. This may lead to inflammation

How do I know if my cream has hydroquinone?

Pour out a small amount of your cream/lotion in another container, leave it open, don’t cover it. Let it be exposed for 2days if the lotion/cream turns brown then it has hydroquinone. A lotion or cream with hydroquinone will lighten/whiten you in less than a week, a natural made product can never do that.

Finally, I certainly join many Doctors and beauticians who advise us that by eating healthily, exercising and using body cream rich in Vitamin E, Aloe Vera and Collagen Elastin will produce more fascinating effects than applying mere bleaching creams to black skin colour.

How do you identify a bleaching cream?

So how do you know that the cream you bought is bleaching your skin? It has hydroquinone, mercury, cysteamine and dermo corticoids. No matter the brand name if it has any of these ingredients, be rest assured that it will bleach your skin

Many who engage in skin bleaching have little or no knowledge of the harms of this practice. There are many harmful substances present in bleaching chemicals. “Harmful effects of bleaching include mainly two substances which are present in these are hydroquinone and mercury. Hydroquinone is a VERY harsh chemical present in the bleach which makes the cell of your skin completely dead and this if once happens cannot ever be repaired.”

“Also the Harmful effects of bleaching are also seen if you start bleaching your skin at a very young age that may be below the age of twenty. As this is a young age your skin is very tender and delicate and thus the chemicals present in the bleach have many harmful effects on the skin.”

Is skin bleaching permanent?

A common question associated with skin bleaching creams is whether they are permanent or not. The truth is skin bleaching creams do not get rid of the melanin permanently. This is because the skin is constantly being renewed, and this includes formation of new melanin by melanin-producing cells known as melanocytes.