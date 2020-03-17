Given the many contagious diseases around nowadays, it has become necessary to amplify the voices promoting cleanliness. It is important that people maintain an acceptable level of hygiene and cleanliness. This promotes good health and well-being of the people.

With the now pandemic coronavirus ravaging many parts of the world, this need and necessity has become more acute than ever before. It is a call that has been made repeatedly by the health authorities that cleanliness makes one healthy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities have now advised people to maintain a high level of cleanliness and wash their hands as frequently as possible. This they say will prevent the virus from transmitting from one person to the other.

When one observes the way people behave when it comes to hygiene, one gets very worried about the possibility of a disease outbreak in the country. This is more so when there is a contagious virus spreading like wildfire. As the virus cannot be cured so far, all authorities have focused and advised people to concentrate on prevention and preventive measures.

The Government of the Gambia has to take the lead and spearhead a cleanliness campaign and urge citizens to start observing hygienic and sanitary measures. This is what will save the country from this (coronavirus) and all other contagious viruses.

It is now known that closing of the borders is all but impossible considering the porousness of it, it will be wise to put all efforts to create a safe and healthy environment and educating the people on how they should behave to protect themselves.

It will help if radios, televisions, and newspapers to sensitize the masses on what should be done and how it should be done. In addition to the fact that this could be effective, it is also cost effective as not much money is needed to maintain hygiene and good sanitation. It must be understood that the coronavirus has to be confronted wholly and not as individuals.

Besides, the plethora of fake news about the virus should be met head on to avoid more harm.