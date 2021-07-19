Karpowership holds third annual tobaski ram donation

One of the country’s most visible corporate social activists, Karpowership company, on Sunday held its third tobaski ram donation at its offices off Kairaba Avenue.

Sixty rams were given out to needy individuals in Banjul, the Kanifing Municipality and the West Coast Region.

Speaking on behalf of country manager Yankuba Mamburay, administrative officer Fatou Darboe noted that Karpowership is a socially responsible company committed to the development of communities.

She stated: “We are gathered here today to fulfil an important corporate social responsibility activity, the distribution of sheep to some needy families for the celebration of what we locally call tobaski. With our operations in The Gambia, the company will continue to engage in social responsibility projects in the different sectors of the Gambian economy. As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to The Gambia’s development and will continue to provide all Gambians sustainable, reliable, and affordable electricity for many more years to come.

“We have sponsored various activities in the education, health, environment, fisheries and other sectors. So today’s gathering is one of many we have done and many that we shall continue to do. We are very glad and grateful for the opportunity to contribute our quota towards the amelioration of the power supply in The Gambia and, as a result, towards the development of the country, for no country can develop without electricity. On behalf of Karpowership, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners, including the government of The Gambia, Nawec, and the people of The Gambia for the opportunity to serve.”

A recipient of one of the rams, Imam Nasso of Lamin Daranka, in delivering the vote of thanks, expressed his gratitude to Karpowership for helping Muslim families in the country on the occasion of eid-el-adha and urged other companies in the country to emulate the social responsive of the Turkish company.

The ceremony was chaired by Sheriff Bojang, who together with Ms Fatou Camara, are the local partners of Karpowership in charge of press and public relations.

Karpowership connected its 36MW Karadeniz powership Koray Bey to the Gambian national grid and officially started generating and supplying electricity on 2 May 2018. Koray Bey has since been replaced by Goktay Bey.

Karpowership’s current fleet of 2,800MW powerships are operating all around the world in a dozen countries.