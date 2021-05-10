Kebba Singhateh is deputy head of mission in Moscow

By Mafugi Ceesay

Information reaching The Standard has it that Kebba Famara Singhateh is now the new deputy head of Mission at the Gambian embassy in Moscow, Russia.

Singhateh, an active member of the Coalition 2016, was first appointed as the first secretary to the Moscow mission immediately and has since been serving in that position until April 8, when he was made deputy head of mission in Moscow replacing Yankuba Saidy.

Mr Kebba Singhateh graduated from Gambia High school in 1970 before enrolling at Gambia School of Nursing and Midwifery to become a state registered nurse- SRN.

In 1974, he went on to do pharmacology at the main referral hospital, the then RVH and the following year, he went on a scholarship to study Russian language at the First Leningrad Medical Institute in the Soviet Union graduating in 1977. He holds a Masters degree in political science from the state university of Leningrad.