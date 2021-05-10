22 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 10, 2021
type here...
News

Kebba Singhateh is deputy head of mission in Moscow

0

By Mafugi Ceesay

Information reaching The Standard has it that Kebba Famara Singhateh is now the new deputy head of Mission at the Gambian embassy in Moscow, Russia.

Singhateh, an active member of the Coalition 2016, was first appointed as the first secretary to the Moscow mission immediately and has since been serving in that position until April 8, when he was made deputy head of mission in Moscow replacing Yankuba Saidy.

Mr Kebba Singhateh graduated from Gambia High school in 1970 before enrolling at Gambia School of Nursing and Midwifery to become a state registered nurse- SRN.

In 1974, he went on to do pharmacology at the main referral hospital, the then RVH and the following year, he went on a scholarship to study Russian language at the First Leningrad Medical Institute in the Soviet Union graduating in 1977. He holds a Masters degree in political science from the state university of Leningrad.

Previous articleAPP LEADER RETURNS, VOWS TO SAVE GAMBIA’S ‘BACKWARD TREND’
Next article‘Salary increment will help minimise corruption’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Farewell to Ramadan

By the passage of time, Every far event is brought near Every new thing is made old And every guest packs his luggage to say goodbye Despite the...

3YJ REACTS AFTER GOV’T DROPPED CASE

Sabally vows to visit Gambisara despite ‘threats’

‘Salary increment will help minimise corruption’

Kebba Singhateh is deputy head of mission in Moscow

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions