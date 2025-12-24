- Advertisement -

From National Validation to Presidential Launch of The Gambia’s First National Land Policy (2026–2035)

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

“We do not inherit the land from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” African Proverb

“Land is our legacy. Today’s policy will secure our children’s tomorrow.” National Validation Workshop participant

The journey to The Gambia’s first National Land Policy unfolded through two distinct and equally important national moments. The first was the validation of the policy by citizens and stakeholders. The second was its formal adoption and launch by the State. Understanding this sequence is essential to appreciating both the legitimacy of the policy and the responsibility now placed on government to implement it.

June 2025. Validation. When Gambians Took Ownership

On June 10, 2025, The Gambia validated its first ever National Land Policy 2026 to 2035 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre. This was not a ceremonial exercise. It was the final stage of a long consultative process in which Gambians confirmed that the policy genuinely reflected their experiences, concerns, and aspirations regarding land.

The National Validation Workshop brought together representatives of central and local government, traditional authorities, women and youth organisations, civil society groups, land professionals, and community representatives from across the country. The event was opened and attended throughout by Hon. Hamat N K Bah, Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, whose presence signalled strong political commitment to inclusive land governance.

Validation marked the culmination of sixteen months of structured consultations conducted nationwide. More than forty consultation fora were held across wards, districts, and regions, engaging over five thousand Gambians. Farmers, women land users, youth leaders, persons with disabilities, alkalos, chiefs, surveyors, planners, and civil society advocates all contributed to shaping the policy.

The process was coordinated by the Lead Consultant, Abdou Touray, working with technical working groups, a national steering committee, and a team of facilitators drawn entirely from The Gambia. The facilitators, including the author, played a central role in guiding discussions, translating technical policy ideas into accessible language, and ensuring that community perspectives were accurately reflected in successive drafts.

This collective effort is what makes the National Land Policy unmistakably home grown. It was not imported, outsourced, or imposed. It was debated in communities, refined through national dialogue, and validated by Gambians themselves.

December 2025. Launch. When the State Assumed Responsibility

The second milestone came on December 22, 2025, when President Adama Barrow formally launched the National Land Policy 2026 to 2035 at the same conference centre in Bijilo. The launch was distinct from validation in purpose and meaning. Validation confirmed ownership by the people. The launch marked formal adoption by the State and a clear commitment to implementation.

In his address, President Barrow framed the policy as central to national development and social stability. He emphasised that land governance is not only a technical issue but a foundation for livelihoods, food security, investment, and intergenerational equity. With the launch, responsibility shifted decisively from consultation to execution.

The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, traditional leaders, civil society, and the media, underscoring that land reform is a national priority requiring coordinated and sustained action.

What the Policy Sets Out to Achieve

The National Land Policy is organised into seven interlinked chapters addressing access to land, land use planning, tenure security, dispute prevention and resolution, and the management of special land regimes, including customary lands and environmentally sensitive coastal zones.

A key institutional feature announced at launch is the establishment of a National Land Policy Implementation Unit. This unit is expected to coordinate implementation, mobilise domestic and external resources, and ensure collaboration among ministries, local authorities, traditional institutions, and development partners.

The policy commits to protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth, through inclusive decision making structures and legal safeguards. Environmental sustainability and climate resilience are embedded as guiding principles in land allocation and land use planning. The policy further proposes the development of a National Land Administration System to digitise land records and improve transparency and public access.

Development partners welcomed the clarity and coherence of the framework. Massaneh Landing Ceesay of the West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment Project highlighted its potential to reduce land related conflicts and promote fair and predictable land management.

Why the Distinction Matters

Keeping validation and launch separate is not a technical detail. It goes to the heart of the policy’s legitimacy and future success. Validation anchored the policy in citizen consent and national ownership. The launch transformed that consensus into a binding commitment by the State.

The credibility of the reform rests on both moments. The first ensured the policy reflects Gambian realities. The second commits public institutions to honour what citizens helped create.

Conclusion. Legacy Beyond a Policy

The National Land Policy 2026 to 2035 is more than a technical framework or a government instrument. It is a statement of intent across generations. It reflects how a nation chooses to govern its most enduring resource and how it understands its duty to those yet to come.

This policy carries a deeper meaning because it was shaped by Gambians, validated by Gambians, and launched in the name of future generations. Its legacy will not be measured by the quality of its prose, but by whether farmers feel secure on their land, whether women inherit without fear, whether disputes are resolved without violence, and whether development proceeds without dispossession.

On a personal note, I am deeply grateful to Allah for granting me the opportunity to be part of this historic national undertaking. To contribute, as a Gambian, to a policy that will guide land governance for a generation is a privilege. I am confident that I speak not only for myself, but for my fellow facilitators and colleagues who were involved in this process, when I say that we carry this experience with humility, gratitude, and a strong sense of responsibility.

If this policy is implemented with sincerity, discipline, and justice, then long after individual names are forgotten, its impact will endure. That is the true meaning of legacy. It is not what we claim today, but what the land remembers tomorrow.