Strings of remorse raved in my chest
Deep down my inner feelings drench
Into the waters of dismay and dissolve
Bitterly like a solute in a solvent
Creeping sounds of corrugate and trees
Ruined and rendered my nerves reckless
Lightning became the only light
Our blinded town could sight
My poem slept in the dark that night
And woke up with pity in the morning
Walls wore the garment of destruction
Whilst trees amputated by the wind
The sky watches from above
The ragged floor of the poor
Whose houses either rubble
Or became an open secret mess
Circuits encircled by damage
Ghost our groovy environment
This was the ransacking of a country
By storming winds of the rainy season
*Last Night*
*NeptunePoet*?