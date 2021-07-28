Strings of remorse raved in my chest

Deep down my inner feelings drench

Into the waters of dismay and dissolve

Bitterly like a solute in a solvent

Creeping sounds of corrugate and trees

Ruined and rendered my nerves reckless

Lightning became the only light

Our blinded town could sight

My poem slept in the dark that night

And woke up with pity in the morning

Walls wore the garment of destruction

Whilst trees amputated by the wind

The sky watches from above

The ragged floor of the poor

Whose houses either rubble

Or became an open secret mess

Circuits encircled by damage

Ghost our groovy environment

This was the ransacking of a country

By storming winds of the rainy season

*Last Night*

*NeptunePoet*?