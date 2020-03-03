Letters: What are our contingency plans?

Dear editor,

The advent of the scary and deadly Corona Virus has caused countries around the globe to make substantive contingency plans to combat or at least curb the afflictions caused by this menace to human existence. Now that the world is referred to as a global village, China is not too far away from any country in the world. Thus the swift spread of the disease in quite an unpredictable manner.

I’m not a health expert, I do not want to delve into the health implications of the disease for our people. However, the negative effects of this disease are beyond medical complications.

Being a major player in the global economy, now that the mighty and giant China is ‘sneezing’, there is a good chance that the rest of the world will catch cold. Are we thinking about our sources of survival now that China, the supplier of many of the things we need and consume, is busy trying to deal with Corona virus? Do we have substitute suppliers that we can import from? Or have we seriously started growing and producing the food and materials we need for our survival?

There is urgent need for everyone to think outside the box as far as the implications of pandemics are concerned. There are hosts of problems, aside from the health issues. The fact that our feeding, clothing, shelter (most of our building materials are imported mainly directly or indirectly from China), etc. are imported we have no choice but to urgently put in place contingency plans.

We should pray for divine intervention but we must also act, and act now! Time is of utmost essence. Secondary sources of supply for our needs must be explored and immediate plans must be made to start producing things we need. What economists refer to as comparative advantage is only practical in the absence of pandemics. This is an important point to take note of. May the Lord continue to guide us.

Yankuba Mamburay

Fajara

Elelction 2021: Between Barrow and Darboe

Dear editor,

The next presidential election in The Gambia will be settled in the second round between Barrow and Darboe.I don’t understand street politics.I don’t understand politics of self-interest.And I don’t understand the politics of burying the head in the sand.

Politics is a complicated chess game that is won by having a strategy and a plan.

Politics is fought successfully responding and reacting to the algorithms of the electorate.

The next presidential election of The Gambia will most likely be decided in the second round between Barrow and Darboe.The million dollar question facing Darboe is that who will go into a coalition with him against Barrow in the second round.I’d like to think that talking about political and economic reforms that the electorate will relate to will help swing the political pendulum in favour of Darboe, the UDP and The Gambia.

Attacking the Barrow government without offering alternative programmes for government that the electorate can relate to is not a good political strategy.

Helping the electorate distinguish the difference between the Barrow government and what the future UDP government will do will help to swing the presidential poll in favour of the UDP.

Darboe and the UDP must differentiate themselves from the hopeless Barrow government in tailor made intended programs for government directed at the electorate. I can see the confluence of negative political forces (the anti-Darboe and anti-UDP forces) itching to run into the Barrow fold despite Barrow being a very dyslexic President.

It’s the future of The Gambia that’s on the ballot come the next presidential election. And to save The Gambia, Darboe has to be more imaginative and direct coming up with simple policy proposals that even when “they” don’t like Darboe personally, they will vote for his policies because it will make a difference to their lives directly.

It’s called retail politics and it does work especially on personal economic benefits. That’s the way forward.Darboe has to jump above the leaders of the other political parties and reach out directly to the electorate with bold and transformative political and economic development reform policy proposals.

It’s either more of the Barrow dystopia or Darboe.

The challenge facing Darboe and the UDP is to convince the not converted. +50% will be the new target remember to win the presidential election.

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

Brikama