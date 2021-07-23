Man stabbed to death in Dippa Kunda

Police have announced the arrest of one Foday Jatta for alleged murder.

Jatta is arrested for stabbing one Yusupha Tabally of Dippa Kunda to death.

This incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The victim was rushed to the Serekunda General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Medical examination is currently being arranged. The suspect is currently in custody helping Police in their investigations after his attempts to flee the jurisdiction proved futile as he was quickly apprehended,” the police said.

Police statement Wednesday stated: “The IGP’s office wishes to strongly warn the general public to desist from all forms of violence and lawlessness as anyone found wanting will face the consequences to the fullest extent of the law. The cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.”

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one Momodou Jang Jallow over an armed robbery he himself staged and played victim in Banjul at the start of this month.

“He is somebody who operates a bureau de change. According to him, somebody called him and phone requested that he needed to change a huge amount of CFA [franc] to dalasi and so as a result he had an appointment with this individual,” police spokesman Superintendent Lamin Njie told reporters on Monday.

“According to him, the following day, two individuals appeared at his bureau de change and these individuals as soon as they entered into the bureau, they attacked him and they assaulted him and they robbed him of D600,000. According to him, the robbers used knives and other weapons to subdue him and they inflicted injuries on him until he passed out and they took D600,000.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Gambia Police Force investigation department swiftly opened an investigation into this situation and the investigation found out that in actual sense this was staged. [That] it was he himself who decided to inflict wounds himself or injuries on himself. It was he himself who laid down in what would look like a pool of blood.

“What we found out in fact was that it was he himself who used another telephone to call his other line so that it appears as if there were some people who called him the previous day. At the end of the day, we realized he owed certain money.

“He borrowed D200,000 from somebody and another person and he promised to pay these monies on time and he failed to do this and at the end of the day, he’s looking for a story to explain to these individuals,” the police spokesman added.