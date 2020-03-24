Mayor Bensouda urges police to enforce ban on public gatherings

The Mayor of Kanifing Municipality has called on Gambia police to help in fully enforcing the suspension of public gatherings in the fight to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, President Barrow decreed that all public gatherings in whatever form, including lumos (open markets) and Gamos be immediately suspended for three weeks.

“The Council fully supports this Presidential decree and is committed to working with the Gambia Police Force to fully enforce the lock down and complete suspension of public gatherings.

Since the release of the Presidential decree, the Council has witnessed the continuation of several public gatherings, including markets, voos, football matches, naming ceremonies, religious gatherings and Sunday beach outings, etc. I am committed to working together with you and the Gambia Police Force to ensure the protection of human life in Kanifing municipality,” Talib Bensouda commented in statement obtained by The Standard.