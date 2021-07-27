MoYS maintains position on NCC

The Ministry of Youth and Sports MoYS confirmed early this month that it is working on setting up a National Coordinating Committee (NCC) to lead the Gambia preparations for the Afcon in Cameroun expected in January.

According to National Sports Council (NSC) director Marcel Mendy, the NCC will be headed by the permanent secretary (Technical) MoYS and will comprise members from the Gambia Football Federation among others.

However, The Standard has learnt that in the last few weeks the Gambia Football Federation has written to the sports authorities raising concern about the nature of the membership of the committee and suggesting among other things that as the governing body of football in the country the GFF should be accorded front seat in the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

However according to our sources, the ministry has written back to the GFF maintaining their position that the NCC would be led by the permanent secretary responsible for technical matters. Our source added that the formation of the committee could be as soon as possible.

With just about five months to kick- off in Cameroun, Gambians are impatient with the slow pace of work towards preparing the country’s campaign for her first African nations Cup.