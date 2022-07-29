Gambian Ambassador to Mauritania presents Letters of Credence to President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

- Advertisement -

BANJUL, 28 July 2022: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Sheikh Omar Faye on Tuesday July 26, 2022 presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Mauritania, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani at a ceremony held in Nouakchott.

At the credential presentation ceremony, Ambassador Faye first and foremost conveyed fraternal greetings from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Adama Barrow to the Mauritanian President, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the Government and people of Mautitania. He went on to convey the goodwill and determination to further strengthen the historic ties that exist between the two countries and peoples.

For his part, President Ghazouani welcomed, and congratulated Ambassador Faye on his appointment as The Gambia’s Ambassador to Mauritania which he called his second home, and assured him of his full support during his tenure in Mauritania. The Mauritanian President further extended greetings to his brother, and friend President Barrow and extends appreciation on how the Mauritanian communities are being well treated living peacefully in The Gambia.