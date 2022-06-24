TK Motors announces arrivals of new brands

- Advertisement -

TK Motors Limited, a respected and most trusted leading vehicle dealer in The Gambia, last week Saturday organized its ‘Cars Show Open Day’ at its Senegambia Showroom to showcase some of its 2023 brand-new vehicles.

The event was a success as both existing and potential customers from both the public and private sectors streamed in and out during the day.

Established in February 1989, TK Motors is the exclusive dealer for Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Jeep and Renault in The Gambia. Over the last 30 years, TK Motors has established itself as market leader in The Gambia. The company also prides itself with its first class after sales service to its customers. The company guarantees its customers a turnaround time of same day to service and deliver vehicles that require routine maintenance services only and this is because it has in place a policy that ensures availability of spare parts at all times.

Among the makes or models displayed in their Showroom were the latest Mitsubishi Outlander, the Hyundai Staria and SantaFe. These three models really caught the attention of many of the customers that came.

To help us better understand the latest arrivals and developments in the company, the TK Motors founder and CEO Tarek Musa said the Open Day Cars Show was meant to give customers the opportunity to be familiar with the new products especially the new Hyundai models.

“This is just one example of TK Motor’s uniqueness in the market. We have been able to build a brand and we always endeavour to treat our customers with the utmost respect. Even if you don’t have enough money and you want to buy a new car from T. K. Motors, you can come and see because what is impossible is possible with TK Motors,” he said. He said the company gives services to its customers 24 hours.

“This is why whenever you talk about TK Motors people will tell you they are number one. That is what I want to maintain,” he said.

The businessman urged Gambians to avoid buying second hand vehicles because they are not sustainable.

“I want to assure my customers that I will continue giving them the best of services,” he added.

Bernard Mendy, General Manager of TK Motors, said Open Day in the showroom was meant to showcase the brand-new 2023 Mitsubishi and Hyundai vehicles.

“We have also got other dealerships such as the Jeep and Renault, but we have not displayed them today because we are giving more prominence to the new Mitsubishi and Hyundai models. We felt this is important, given where our Head Office is located in Kanifing Industrial Estate, to use this showroom here at Senegambia for those who drive around this end. We will have another more formal Open Day later in the year when we will invite banks to come and have desks here for those customers who cannot afford to buy vehicles cash. They will be able to talk to those banks to provide them with a financing scheme of up to three or four years to enable them to own their cars,” he said.

He said the company is expecting some more new models before the next Open Day to be organized in November this year. “TK Motors has been able to establish itself over the past years as a very reliable care dealer,” he added.