NSC Suspends All Sports Events

The National Sports Council, NSC, yesterday announced that all sports activities have been suspended in the country until further notice.

A statement from the body said the measure is part of national efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has now reached The Gambia. The decision will affect all national sport leagues, friendlies at grassroots level and or club competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Football Federation, GFF, has already stated it has put on hold all its leagues. A statement from Football House reads: “The Gambia Football Federation regrets to announce that the remaining matches (1st, 2nd and 3rd Div) both Male and Female leagues arepostponed for 21 days due to the growing concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic.

This development is necessitated following adequate consultation with the relevant stakeholders after the statement of by President Adama Barrow suspending all public gatherings and the National Sports Council suspending all sporting activities throughout the country.

The GFF will continue to engage its stakeholders and monitor the situation as the Gambia Government takes the appropriate measures in combating the pandemic. The GFF urges the football family to continue to adhere to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and WHO at all times”.