Olympians due back August 12

Team Gambia who reached the semifinals of the women’s sprint events led by Gina Bass is due back home on August 12, confirmed source told The Standard.

The team and delegation will arrive at Banjul International Airport 7:45am onboard Turkish Airlines.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) said it is working on a fitting welcome for the Olympians, details of which would be communicated before they arrive.

