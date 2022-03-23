LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | Re: TRRC approves amnesty for Sana Sabally, denies former VP Njie-Saidy

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

First, I want The Standard to expose the identities of the people in the so-called TRRC Amnesty Committee. They did grave injustice to Gambians. How can they approve amnesty for a person like Sana Sabally? For those of us who were around in 1994, Sana was a personification of evil. He killed people in cold blood leaving behind widows and orphans who will never know their fathers. He and his men randomly shot people on the motor highway, bursting car tyres, killing some and maiming others. This mad man even bloodied the face of a photographer who was invited to take some photos at the christening of Sana’s son. The clever man he is, he went to the TRRC and grossly exaggerated the suffering he endured at the hands of Jammeh’s thugs while detained at Mile 2 Prison. Any man with a scintilla of intelligence would know that Sana was lying to his teeth during his testimony at the TRRC public hearing. And to crown it all, how can the TRRC Amnesty Committee have the audacity to tell us that one of the reasons they approved amnesty for Sana Sabally was because his crimes preceded the Rome Statute. We have our domestic laws and there is no statute of limitation on murder which Sana himself admitted he committed.

In approving amnesty for Sana Sabally, the TRRC in effect shot itself in the foot and undone all the “Never Again” work it was engaged over the past three years.

Marafang B Ceesay

Kanifing East

Dear Editor,

I read The Standard lead story of Friday 18th March 2022 titled “TRRC approves amnesty for Sana Sabally, denies former VP Njie-Saidy”. I find the contents very troubling leading to sleepless nights for me. I went through the reasons given for the approval of the amnesty for Sana Sabally as reported in the Monday, 21st March 2022 edition of The Standard.

It does not make sense to me at all. How can a man who gave orders and even took a rifle and caused the deaths of at least eleven Gambians be granted amnesty while former vice president Isatou Njie-Saidy is denied amnesty for deploying the army during the 10th and 11th April 2000 student demonstration on the instruction of president Jammeh? And was it not proved that it was not soldiers who shot and killed the students but officers of the Police Intervention Unit?

This is grossly unfair and unjust in the eyes of the law and the eyes of God. If anyone should be given amnesty, it is VP Njie-Saidy and definitely not Sana Sabally or bloodthirsty killer Alagie Kanyi.

Bai Biram Jobe

South Atlantic, Fajara

Dear Editor,

Oh lawd! Here we go again. We can never get things right in this country. I did not find Sana Sabally’s supposed ‘honesty’ to be enough to exempt him from prosecution. He rounded up and arrested and murdered unarmed citizens. He came to the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission and insisted these people needed to die. Vice President Njie-Saidy didn’t go anywhere close to Sana and the junta. I believe we are getting this too wrong.