Letters to the Editor : The UDP leadership and the standards of democratic politics in The Gambia

Dear Editor,

The UDP leadership has a very weak and disoriented approach to the politics of holding the government and institutions of the state accountable and transparent in The Gambia.

The UDP is a very big political party in The Gambia but the UDP leadership interprets democratic politics and laws against its own political interests and benefits wrongly and damagingly!

The UDP has the political support in The Gambia to make the government and institutions of the state take a listen to the political concerns of the UDP in the governance of the country.

In a country in which the president, cabinet ministers and institutions of the state behave and think like children, the UDP must be prepared to use its political influence to make the government accountable, transparent and apply itself to the democratic principles and practices, values and conventions!

And institutions of the state uphold and safeguard their founding principles, duties and responsibilities set out in the laws and the democratic political governance standards in doing their jobs.

But the UDP leadership and its crybaby politics and the egregious misrepresentation of democratic politics and laws, President Barrow is becoming the next dictator in case you’ve not noticed.

Here’s a president and a government that has no political support in the country, the people are fed up but the UDP could not be more hopeless.

The president is getting more and more unhinged!

The UDP leadership should demand that the government and institutions of the state conform themselves to the laws of the country and the democratic political governance principles and practices.

That the courts be the fair arbiter of justice, the rule of law and good governance standards in The Gambia.

When the basic democratic politics and laws standards are not met by the government, the courts and other institutions of the state, the UDP should be out onto the streets demanding that fair play and equality before the law be observed in The Gambia!

All that I hear is “the IEC should do this and the IEC should say that”, what has the UDP done and said?

If the courts wouldn’t grant the UDP the rights to be heard and listened to fairly and responsibly, the UDP should make them listen.

But with the UDP leadership, it’s more about politics on the streets, very weak political leadership and responses and the terrible misrepresentation of democratic politics and laws.

When a political party interprets democratic politics and laws against its own political rights, interests and benefits, why should a stupid government be nice and responsible?

The UDP leadership from 2017 has been making political decisions and actions contrary to the political interests and benefits of the UDP and The Gambia.

Something’s got to fundamentally change about UDP politics and leadership or The Gambia will continue to degenerate into a failed state.

The Barrow government and institutions of the state under President Barrow conduct themselves like a sectarian outfit and not a rule of law democracy.