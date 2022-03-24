Letters to the Editor : Re: NAM Jawara blasts critics teasing her ‘poor’ English

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

That is no justification for being a serial murderer of innocent English grammar.

I agree when you say you are not representing people from the UK, but why did you evince your interest to run for an office that unavoidably speaks English language, the language of the people you defensively said you’re not representing?

Anyway, this is a decision for the people of Tallinding to make: if they are not perturbed by your unceasing grammatical blunders, creating vacuum in self-expression which consequently cripples their representation, they can vote for you for a second term; if they are as disturbed by this as the rest of the people, they can replace you with a more eloquent and grammatically stable person who will be self-expressive and echo your voices in the chambers of the National Assembly.

To Fatoumatta Jawara, if your wishes for a second term in office come through, do not hesitate to hire an English teacher who would help hone your grammatical skills, because it would be too burdensome to be going to school and attending sessions at the same time. This is so because people are sent to the National Assembly not to merely occupy the adoring wooden desks but to be there as the voice of the people they are representing.

Musa Touray

Dear editor,

Your National Assembly official language that you expect to speak is English and not even very vocal but to have knowledge. Know how to do or bring tangible ideas or policies which can create good governance that will lead our beloved country to development and civilized society. You representatives in National Assembly play a vital role in critical decision-making.

Ebrima Chatty

Dear editor,

The NA should adopt our local dialects as an alternate medium of communication. NAMs should be able to speak Mandinka, Wollof, Fula, Jola, Sarahule or Serer in their deliberations. Other countries like Senegal are doing it perfectly fine. English is not our language. I believe Hon Sedia Jatta once raised this issue before but nobody listened. I once heard a NAM who complained that he could not express himself the way he was supposed to because of the English language. He added that if only he was allowed to speak his native language, he’d have spoken very well. We are Gambians, not English.