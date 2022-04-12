The men, the women the election: the conversation

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

Sambou: You see how the opposition did so well in the parliamentary elections? If it’s true that NPP hired mercenary voters, why didn’t they use the same mercenary voters to win again? For me it only means that Barrow won the presidential elections fair and square just as Jammeh used to win fair and square.

Korrka: For me, the fact that PDOIS gained only two seats says a lot about the pervasive ignorance and tribal politics of Gambians. That PDOIS can’t make inroads numbers wise, says a lot about Gambians.

Dembo: You know, if you perhaps concentrate on “what your inability to make inroads numbers wise” says about your party as opposed to what you think it says about Gambians, perhaps you’ll find the disconnect and make inroads.

Sambou: It says nothing about PDOIS, it only says that Gambians are too ignorant and incapable of grasping policy centered politics. That’s it for me. No one means better for this country than PDOIS!

Haddy: Sambou, I think the less you say the better. I hope and pray your type are not allowed to propagate your “awareness” because at this rate, you’re doing more damage to PDOIS with your “awareness” than advancing their interest. I think you should shut up to be honest with you.

Sambou: Ok, what about what I said about the presidential elections being free and fair because there’s no proof or evidence to claim otherwise.

Matarr: Sambou, aren’t you a lawyer or do you just moonlight as one. It takes some serious mind-numbing to arrive at the simpleton conclusion you just did. I think Haddy is right; the less you say the better. Simpleminded analysis can only lead you to dumb conclusions especially when your analysis is clouded by generational grudge!

Sophy: For me, I am just glad that my party took back all the seats from those runaway, recalcitrant and ungrateful constitution ambushers. Especially that Latrikunda fool who wanted to be like Jamus. And then as cherry on the top, we added more parliamentarians to the traitors.

Jalamang: Well Sophy, yes you took back all those seats and that’s commendable but I’m not sure what you mean by you added more. I mean you lost more than you gained last time. By your numbers alone, you can’t derail Barrow’s agenda. I think you should think about the alliances you’ll need in order to support your agenda in parliament if you have one at all.

Sainey: I feel bad for Mama Kandeh. From being kicked out of the APRC, inadvertently helping Gambians defeat his former patron, to being an irrelevant shadow of a man he once defeated in Barrow. Now there is a man who has all rights to incubating a personal grudge against Barrow.

Fatima: Kandeh’s agenda is nothing but inducement and pseudo-patronage. His is the type that is wrong with this thing we call politics. He has no coherent policies or programs that he can articulate outside of saying I donated this or that and I was first to land in Jarumeh Koto when the sky fell. Let him focus on Baobab Hotel.

Rama: What about the other parties though? GMC, CA, GFA and the others?

Banyal: Let’s talk about that on our next session. Right now, I’m more concerned about whether your parliament looks like your Gambia. For instance, I see no Christians, I see only three women, I see very few youths, and I see no one representing over 200 thousand Gambians based outside. I have a lot of questions but meanwhile, let’s all pretend that we have a representative democracy and let’s go eat until tomorrow. Who is leading us in prayer?

Nfamara: I will lead the prayers today. Please get the camera man ready so he can record me in action.

Alagie Saidy-Barrow