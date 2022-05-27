Apply: Clean Earth Gambia’s She-Climate Leadership Fellowship

- Advertisement -

Clean Earth Gambia is pleased to open the call for application for the first ever She-climate leadership fellowship in The Gambia.

The five month fellowship is aimed at training 25 young women from all 7 regions in The Gambia about the nexus of gender and climate change. Women and girls are disproportionately impacted by climate change in The Gambia, leading to girls dropping out of school, forced into early marriage and other social and cultural challenges that come with the impacts of climate change. The fellowship will train participants about the impacts of climate change, build the skills of participants to adapt and communicate climate related issues and build the leadership of fellows.

The fellowship will also involve fieldwork, group and community projects that will enable participants to understand climate related issues and come up with innovative solutions that they can engage in after the fellowships.

Eligibility:

Must be a female

Applicant should be between the age of 15 years to 28 years

Interest and passion to learn about climate change in The Gambia

Committed to attend training and field work twice a month

Committed to implement climate action projects/ programmes after completing fellowship

Benefits:

Fellows will be trained and engaged with professionals/ experts in climate change and gender

All fellows who successfully complete the five month training will be certified

Each fellow will be attached to a mentor/ coach to guide in climate projects upon completion of training

All fellows will serve as Clean Earth Gambia volunteers upon successful completion of programme

Transportation refund will be provided at every session.

Community engagements on climate change adaptation programmes and enlisting of members in continental organisation such as the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change etc.

Deadline for application is June 10th, 2022

Application link: https://forms.gle/VDCQQRvPCvAfXpHp6