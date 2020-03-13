Pedophile suspect who ambushed 10-year-old girl arraigned

By Bruce Asemota

A ten-year-old girl from Wulingkama who was sent to buy credit and failed to return was allegedly kidnapped and raped by one Omar Jallow, the High court in Banjul heard yesterday.

Jallow appeared before Justice A Osei Tutu of the High Court in Banjul accused of having carnal knowledge of the little girl late last year.

A witness Fanta Touray, an engineer and a resident of Wullingkama recalled she sent the victim to a shop to buy credit but long after she received her top up, the little girl did not return prompting a massive search for her that lasted for a while.

She said they passed the accused person’s house who told them he saw the girl pass heading to a near by shop.

Fanta said the girl eventually returned home and was confronted about her unexplained absence. ”Her countenance and comportment looked strange leading my sister Mariama to suspect that something went wrong with her,” Fanta told the court.

She said they asked the victim to take them to where she was and on the way, they noticed the little girl had suspected semen on her body. ”My sister shouted and a crowd gathered and the crying little girl was asked to explain how she got wet on her thighs. The girl told us that it was the accused that did it to her,” the witness told the court.

The witness further testified that they went to the accused person’s house and confronted him but he denied doing anything.

Fanta disclosed that her sister, Mariama’s husband was called and informed about the incident who called the police to the house to arrest the accused.

The trial continues.