City of Banjul
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Politics

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

4
Assan Touray, UDP
Date of birth: 10th February 1967 (55 years old)
Place of birth: Bakau
Residence: Bakau (Madiba Kunda)
Occupation: Politician (Hotel worker before entering politics)
Status: Married. Wife with four children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Senior Secondary School leaving certificate
Favourite pastime: Football.

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponent?
Because of the good representation they have enjoyed under my tenure and the development programmes I have brought to the constituency over the past five years.

