KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Assan Touray, UDP

Date of birth: 10th February 1967 (55 years old)

Place of birth: Bakau

Residence: Bakau (Madiba Kunda)

Occupation: Politician (Hotel worker before entering politics)

Status: Married. Wife with four children

Tribe: Mandinka

Religion: Islam

Education: Senior Secondary School leaving certificate

Favourite pastime: Football.

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponent?

Because of the good representation they have enjoyed under my tenure and the development programmes I have brought to the constituency over the past five years.