KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Sheriff Sarr, APRC

Date of birth: 25 February 1971 (51 years old)

Place of birth: Banjul

Residence: Jeshwang

Occupation: politician (CEO of Sarr construction group)

Status: Married. Wife with four children

Tribe: Serere

Religion: Islam

Education: Diploma in business management and accounting.

Favorite pastimes: Watching football, playing football, and spending time with my children

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?:

For Jeshwang Constituency, I am the right candidate because they have seen that in me, and seeing is believing. They have seen all that I have been doing for the community and this will continue as I am their choice.