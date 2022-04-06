22.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Politics

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Sheriff Sarr, APRC
Date of birth: 25 February 1971 (51 years old)
Place of birth: Banjul
Residence: Jeshwang
Occupation: politician (CEO of Sarr construction group)
Status: Married. Wife with four children
Tribe: Serere
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma in business management and accounting.
Favorite pastimes: Watching football, playing football, and spending time with my children
Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?:
For Jeshwang Constituency, I am the right candidate because they have seen that in me, and seeing is believing. They have seen all that I have been doing for the community and this will continue as I am their choice.

