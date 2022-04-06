KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Buba Jadama, UDP
Date of birth: 16 June 1976 (46 years old)
Place of birth: Kerewan, North Bank Region
Residence: Old Jeshwang
Occupation: Politician (Was a project officer for KEPT)
Status: Married. Wife with four children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma in community development
Favorite pastimes: Engaging youths and women and watching football
Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
The reason why I want the people of Jeshwang to vote for me is, that I believe I am the right candidate who knows their problems more than any other candidate because I deal with them directly. Being part of the Ward Development Committee has given me the platform to read and understand specific moves that the people of Jeshwang constituency need. My fellow contestants have been in the system for so long and yet they cannot make any difference. I believe I am the right representative for my people.