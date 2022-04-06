22.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
type here...
Politics

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

0
- Advertisement -

Buba Jadama, UDP
Date of birth: 16 June 1976 (46 years old)
Place of birth: Kerewan, North Bank Region
Residence: Old Jeshwang
Occupation: Politician (Was a project officer for KEPT)
Status: Married. Wife with four children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma in community development
Favorite pastimes: Engaging youths and women and watching football

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
The reason why I want the people of Jeshwang to vote for me is, that I believe I am the right candidate who knows their problems more than any other candidate because I deal with them directly. Being part of the Ward Development Committee has given me the platform to read and understand specific moves that the people of Jeshwang constituency need. My fellow contestants have been in the system for so long and yet they cannot make any difference. I believe I am the right representative for my people.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePre-eclampsia; what is it?
Next articleKNOW YOUR CANDIDATES
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Latest Stories

Down and out in Serrekunda

About 10 years ago, I saw at the Embassy of the United States of America (US) in Dakar, Senegal which was then under construction,...

IEC DECLINES TO COMMENT ON CALLS FOR NPP’S SUSPENSION

Transport fares to go up as gov’t strikes deal with GTU

Judge ‘annoyed’ with MoJ for disobeying orders

Man charged with homosexuality

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions