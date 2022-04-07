KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -

Name: Yaya Gassama – UDP

Date of birth: 16 March 1966

Place of birth: Kaiaf

Place of residence: Kaiaf

Occupation: Teacher and politician

Status: Married with children

Tribe: Mandinka

Religion: Islam

Education: Undergraduate degree (St Mary’s UTG Extension)

Favourite past time: Reading

Why should the constituency vote for you instead of your opponent?

Because I have spent five years representing and attending to the needs of the people of Kiang East. My experience in the assembly and knowledge about the pending issues in the area makes me more competent and suitable for the job.