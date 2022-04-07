KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -
Name: Yaya Gassama – UDP
Date of birth: 16 March 1966
Place of birth: Kaiaf
- Advertisement -
Place of residence: Kaiaf
Occupation: Teacher and politician
Status: Married with children
- Advertisement -
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Undergraduate degree (St Mary’s UTG Extension)
Favourite past time: Reading
Why should the constituency vote for you instead of your opponent?
Because I have spent five years representing and attending to the needs of the people of Kiang East. My experience in the assembly and knowledge about the pending issues in the area makes me more competent and suitable for the job.
- Advertisement -