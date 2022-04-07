KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -
Name: Lamin Sanneh – NPP
Date of birth: 10 May 1966
Place of birth- Kolior
Place of residence- Kolior
Occupation: Hotelier and politician
Status: Married with children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma, Gambia Hotel School
Favourite past time: Reading and sports
Why should the constituency vote for you instead of your opponent?
I have a strong developmental connection with the people of Kiang East long before I ventured into politics, therefore I know their aspirations. Also, it makes sense and it is easier to achieve an effective contribution to helping the people when you work with the government of the day who has the public purse than opposing it.
