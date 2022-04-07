26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Politics

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Name: Lamin Sanneh – NPP

Date of birth:  10 May 1966

Place of birth- Kolior

Place of residence- Kolior

Occupation: Hotelier and politician

Status:  Married with children

Tribe: Mandinka

Religion: Islam

Education:  Diploma, Gambia Hotel School

Favourite past time: Reading and sports

Why should the constituency vote for you instead of your opponent?

I have a strong developmental connection with the people of Kiang East long before I ventured into politics, therefore I know their aspirations.  Also, it makes sense and it is easier to achieve an effective contribution to helping the people when you work with the government of the day who has the public purse than opposing it.

