KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Name: Mamadou M Jallow – GFA
Date of birth:11th September 1986
Place of birth: Kerr Mama Village
Residence: Kerr Mama
Marrital status: Married, with 3 children
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Islam
Education: Kerr Mama LBS, Kerr Mama UBS, Essau SSS, Gambia College-PTC, IOU
Occupation: Teacher
Favourite pastimes: Football, Man United supporter
Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
The Upper Nuimi Constituency’s right candidate is me. Based on the fact that out of the six candidates, I am the only one who has a manifesto that addresses the concerns of Upper Nuimi. I am the one who is actively participating in unifying the youths of Upper Niumi through sports. I also served as a teacher in Upper Nuimi. My educational and social responsibility in Upper Nuimi and my manifesto really prove that I am the right candidate.