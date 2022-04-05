KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -

Assan Dampha, NPP

Date of birth: 20 September 1977 (44 years old)

Place of birth: Bakau

Residence: Bakau (Katchikally)

Occupation: Construction technician

Status: Married. Wife with four children

Tribe: Mandinka

Religion: Islam

Education: Senior Secondary School leaving certificate

Favourite pastimes: Watching football, painting, sculpturing

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponent?

I have always been involved in youth work. I was the secretary general of the now defuct Katchikally Development Association. Both my parents are health workers. I have the education, the competence and the background to be elected as MP of Bakau. I liaise with the councillor here anytime there’s damage to the gutters and would use my own money to fix the problem.