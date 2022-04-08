KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -
Name: Momodou S Wan – GDC
Date of birth: 14 November 1984
Place: Darussalam village
Occupation: Regional staff at Red 3 Kerewan
Marrital status: Married, with 2 children
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Islam
Education: Bansang Primary, Bansang, Berending, Kuntaya Junior, Kuntaya SSS, Gambia College-PTC, diploma
Favourite pastimes: Football and supporter of Darussalam team and Liverpool
Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
I want to represent them at the National Assembly in a manner that nobody has done before in the interest of Upper Niumi. I know the problem the area is facing and I am sure I will be able to be a voice for my constituency. I will also use my allowances to support the district with basic needs.
