KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Name: Samba Nying – CA
Occupation: Teacher
Marrital status: Married, with 3 children
Tribe: Serrer
Religion: Islam
Favourite pastimes: Football, Real Madrid supporter
Education: Kerr Cherno Lower Basic School,
Kerr Cherno Upper Basic School,
Muslim Senior Seconday School, Gambia College-HTC,
IOU

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
For the right fact that we don’t have a proper representation for the past 5 years and then people know my capabilities and my endeavor for the past six years in teaching. Therefore, I am the most capable and competent to lead them in the House.

