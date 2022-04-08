KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -

Name: Samba Nying – CA

Occupation: Teacher

Marrital status: Married, with 3 children

Tribe: Serrer

Religion: Islam

Favourite pastimes: Football, Real Madrid supporter

Education: Kerr Cherno Lower Basic School,

Kerr Cherno Upper Basic School,

Muslim Senior Seconday School, Gambia College-HTC,

IOU

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?

For the right fact that we don’t have a proper representation for the past 5 years and then people know my capabilities and my endeavor for the past six years in teaching. Therefore, I am the most capable and competent to lead them in the House.