KNOW YOUR MPs

Name: Yaya Gassama
Party – UDP
Constituency: Kiang East
Date of birth: 16 March 1966
Place of birth: Kaiaf
Place of residence: Kaiaf
Occupation: Teacher and politician
Status: Married with children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Undergraduate degree (St Mary’s UTG Extension)
Pastime: Reading
Name: Assan Touray
Party: UDP
Constituency: Bakau
Date of birth: 10th February 1967
Place of birth: Bakau
Residence: Bakau (Madiba Kunda)
Occupation: Politician (hotel worker before entering politics)
Status: Married, 4 children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Senior Secondary School leaving certificate
Pastime: Football.
Name: Sheriff Sarr
Party: APRC
Constituency: Jeshwang
Date of birth: 25 February 1971 (51 years old)
Place of birth: Banjul
Residence: Jeshwang
Occupation: Politician (CEO of Sarr construction group)
Status: Married, 4 children
Tribe: Serere
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma in business management and accounting.
Pastimes: Watching football, playing football, and spending time with my children
Name: Alhagie Mbow
Party: NRP
Constituency: Upper Saloum
Date of birth: Dec- 5- 1973
Place of Birth: Panchang CRR North
Residence: Old Yundum
Occupation: Entrepreneur & ICT Specialist
Staus: Married, 5 children
Tribe: Wolof
Religion: Islam
Education: MSc. & BSc. Computer Information Systems- Kennesaw State University (USA), ASc. Computer Science ( Atlanta Metro College), Cisco- CCNA- Lasting Solutions. I have completed various training- Diversity and Inclusion, Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing, Organizations Leadership (Completed first year of Doctoral program), Project Management etc
Pastimes: Football- Chelsea
Name: Omar Jammeh
Constituency: Janjanbureh
Party: Independent
Date of birth: Dec. 23. 1983
Place of birth: Janjanbureh, Central River Region
Residence: Janjanbureh
Occupation: Manager, Janjanbureh Tour Guide Association
Status: Married, 1 child
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Institute of Professional Management and Administration (IPAM) ICM Certificate
Pastimes: Football and volleyball, The Gambia National Teams; no club affiliations
Name: Omar Darboe
Constituency: Upper Niumi
Party: NPP
Date of birth: 10th July 1979
Place of birth: Niumi Lamin
Residence: Wellingara
Occupation: Politician
Status: Married, 10 children
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Gunjur Primary School, LK Junior School, Muslim Senior Secondary, GTTI, Business Training Center, Gambia College and UTG
Certificates are as follows: Grade 12, Advance level law GTTI, English Language Proficiency intermediate and advance level and Higher Diploma in Agriculture Gambia college
Pastimes: Indoor games like scrabble, football, Manchester United.
Name: Sulayman Saho
Party: UDP
Constituency: Central Baddibu
Date of birth:18 Feb 1980
Place if birth: Salikenni
Residence: Salikenni
Status: Married, 4 children
Occupation: Politician
Religion: Islam
Education: HTC, Diploma in gender, Bsc in Agriculture
Pastimes: Drama
Name: Kebba K Barrow
Party: UDP
Constituency: Kombo South
Date of birth: 25 January 1955.
Status: Married
Occupation: Development Worker
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: Management Development Institute, Gambia College School of Education, Brikama Junior Secondary School, Gunjur Primary School.
Degree(s) or diploma (s): Diploma in Business Administration and Management., Primary School Teacher’s Certificate and Secondary School Leaving Certificate.
Name: Abdoulie Ceesay
Party: NPP
Constituency: Old Yundum Constituency
Date of birth: 10 April 1984
Place of birth: Wellingara Village
Residence: Wellingara Village
Tribe: Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Occupation: Social Worker
Status: Married, 5 children
Education: Dumbuto LBS, Mingdow UBS, Mingdow SSS, GTTI, MicroTech Institute, UTG studying Development Major
Pastimes I am co-wwner and president of PSV Wellingara FC in the Gambia Second division league, so I am a key supporter of PSV Wellingara, then Man Utd in the UK
Name: Fatoumata Njai
Party: Independent
Constituency: Banjul South
Date of birth: 30/08/1970
Place of birth: Banjul
Residence: Banjul
Occupation: Politician
Status: Married, 3 children
Tribe: Fulani / Moroccan / Mandinka
Religion: Islam
Education: MBA Edinburgh business school, BA in politics and international relations, University of Kent at Canterbury and postgraduate diploma in law, London College of Law
Pastimes: Football, Manchester City and Hawks