27.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
type here...
Politics

KNOW YOUR MPs

0
- Advertisement -
By Omar Bah

Name: Birom Sowe

Party: NPP

Constituency: Niamina West                                 

- Advertisement -

Date of birth: 19 April 1980                               

Place of birth: Sowe Kunda village, CRR  

Residence: Lamin, WCR                      

- Advertisement -

Occupation: Politician                                        

Status:  Married       

Tribe: Fula

Religion: Muslim

Education: Armitage Junior and Senior Secondary School, Gambia College, PTC,  HTC, Jollof Tutors – ICT training Foundation, intermediate and advanced  and  University of The Gambia -BSC Information System, PGD Climate Change

Pastimes: Football and I support Chelsea Football Club

Name: Dawda Jeng

Constituency: Niamina East Constituency

Party: NPP

Date of birth: 08/01-1994

Place of birth: Kerewan Demba Village

Residence: Banjulinding

Occupation: Businessman

Status: Married

Tribe: Fula

Religion: Muslin

Education: Gambia High School (W.A.S.S.C.E) MDI, (Certificate, Diploma1 Diploma2 Advance Diploma in Banking and Finance)

QIT (Elementary Certificate Advance Diploma in MS Applications) and UTG (LLB Law In progress)

Pastimes: Football, I support Fortune FC in The Gambia’s 1st Division and internationally, I support Chelsea FC

Name: Modou Lamin B. Bah

Constituency: Banjul North

Party: UDP

 ate of birth: 17th March, 1987

Place of birth: Banjul

Residence: Sheikh Omar Faye Street, Banjul

Occupation: Businessman

Status: Married, 6 children

Tribe: Fula

Religion: Muslim

Education: Graduate diploma in Business Management and Administration, Diploma in Human Resource Development- Nanchang University in China, Diploma in Diplomacy and International Relations

Favourite pastimes: Football, fishing and reading

Name: Samba Jallow

Constituency: Niamina Dankunku

Party: NRP

Date of birth: 02/02/74

Place of Birth: Gissadi village

Residence: Fajikunda

Status: Married, 3 wives, 8 children

Tribe: Fula

Religion: Islam

Education: Kaur Senior Secondary School, Diploma on Peace and Conflict Resolution

Pastimes: Football, reading and I support Manchester United

Name: Madi M.K. Ceesay

Constituency: Serekunda West

Party: UDP

Date of birth: May 5 1957

Place of birth: Perai Village                                              

Status: Married, 4 wives

Education: Cooperative Training center, Yundum     – Certificate of Cooperative Studies, Thomson Foundation,(Gambia) – Certificate in Reporting Skills, Commonwealth Press Union (Ghana)  – Certificate, In Economic & Financial Writing, Union of African Journalists ( (Egypt) – Certificate of Award, Mass Communication, Commonwealth Press Union (Gambia) – Certificate, in News writing, Indiana University USA – Diploma in Journalism, CTJC – Diploma in Proof reading, Commonwealth Press Union (Gambia)          – Certificate, in Newsroom Management and Latrikunda  Secondary School,      Secondary School Leaving certificate.

Name: Sainey Jawara

Party: NRP

Constituency: Lower Saloum

Date of birth: 7th July 1988

Place of birth: Kaur Janneh Kunda

Residence: Sanchaba SulehJobe

Occupation: Politician

Status: Married, 3 children

Tribe: Mankinka

Region: Islam

Education: Kaur Senor Secondary School, WASSCE, Nusrat Management Institute, Certified Accounting Technician (CAT level 1 and intermediate). Computer based stills (software and database).

Pastimes: Football and I support Chelsea

Name: Amadou Camara

Constituency: Nianija

Party: NRP

Date of birth: 25th/01/1991

Place of birth: Sarre Janko

Residence: Sinchu Alhagie

Occupation: Public and Environmental Health Officer

Status: Married, 2 wives, 3 children

Tribe: Fula

Religion: Islam

Education:

1. GABECE – Chamen Basic Cycle School

2. WASSCE – St Peter’s Technical Senior Secondary School

3. Gambia College – Higher National Diploma in Public and Environmental Health

4. University of The Gambia – BSC (Hons) in Public and Environmental Health Sciences

Pastimes: Football and I support Manchester United

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAUDITOR GENERAL BREAKS SILENCE
Next articleProf Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Latest Stories

MEDINA UNITED ACADEMY LAUNCHES MOTHERS’ ASSOCIATION

The Lamin based Medina United Football Academy on Sunday launched a Mothers Association at a ceremony where a component of the academy, the Latjor...

Seyaka Sonko, Minister of Interior

Sheriff Abba Sanyang, Minister of Lands and Local Government

Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology

KNOW YOUR MPs

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions