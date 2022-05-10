KNOW YOUR MPs

Name: Birom Sowe
Party: NPP
Constituency: Niamina West
Date of birth: 19 April 1980
Place of birth: Sowe Kunda village, CRR
Residence: Lamin, WCR
Occupation: Politician
Status: Married
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Muslim
Education: Armitage Junior and Senior Secondary School, Gambia College, PTC, HTC, Jollof Tutors – ICT training Foundation, intermediate and advanced and University of The Gambia -BSC Information System, PGD Climate Change
Pastimes: Football and I support Chelsea Football Club
Name: Dawda Jeng
Constituency: Niamina East Constituency
Party: NPP
Date of birth: 08/01-1994
Place of birth: Kerewan Demba Village
Residence: Banjulinding
Occupation: Businessman
Status: Married
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Muslin
Education: Gambia High School (W.A.S.S.C.E) MDI, (Certificate, Diploma1 Diploma2 Advance Diploma in Banking and Finance)
QIT (Elementary Certificate Advance Diploma in MS Applications) and UTG (LLB Law In progress)
Pastimes: Football, I support Fortune FC in The Gambia’s 1st Division and internationally, I support Chelsea FC
Name: Modou Lamin B. Bah
Constituency: Banjul North
Party: UDP
ate of birth: 17th March, 1987
Place of birth: Banjul
Residence: Sheikh Omar Faye Street, Banjul
Occupation: Businessman
Status: Married, 6 children
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Muslim
Education: Graduate diploma in Business Management and Administration, Diploma in Human Resource Development- Nanchang University in China, Diploma in Diplomacy and International Relations
Favourite pastimes: Football, fishing and reading
Name: Samba Jallow
Constituency: Niamina Dankunku
Party: NRP
Date of birth: 02/02/74
Place of Birth: Gissadi village
Residence: Fajikunda
Status: Married, 3 wives, 8 children
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Islam
Education: Kaur Senior Secondary School, Diploma on Peace and Conflict Resolution
Pastimes: Football, reading and I support Manchester United
Name: Madi M.K. Ceesay
Constituency: Serekunda West
Party: UDP
Date of birth: May 5 1957
Place of birth: Perai Village
Status: Married, 4 wives
Education: Cooperative Training center, Yundum – Certificate of Cooperative Studies, Thomson Foundation,(Gambia) – Certificate in Reporting Skills, Commonwealth Press Union (Ghana) – Certificate, In Economic & Financial Writing, Union of African Journalists ( (Egypt) – Certificate of Award, Mass Communication, Commonwealth Press Union (Gambia) – Certificate, in News writing, Indiana University USA – Diploma in Journalism, CTJC – Diploma in Proof reading, Commonwealth Press Union (Gambia) – Certificate, in Newsroom Management and Latrikunda Secondary School, Secondary School Leaving certificate.
Name: Sainey Jawara
Party: NRP
Constituency: Lower Saloum
Date of birth: 7th July 1988
Place of birth: Kaur Janneh Kunda
Residence: Sanchaba SulehJobe
Occupation: Politician
Status: Married, 3 children
Tribe: Mankinka
Region: Islam
Education: Kaur Senor Secondary School, WASSCE, Nusrat Management Institute, Certified Accounting Technician (CAT level 1 and intermediate). Computer based stills (software and database).
Pastimes: Football and I support Chelsea
Name: Amadou Camara
Constituency: Nianija
Party: NRP
Date of birth: 25th/01/1991
Place of birth: Sarre Janko
Residence: Sinchu Alhagie
Occupation: Public and Environmental Health Officer
Status: Married, 2 wives, 3 children
Tribe: Fula
Religion: Islam
Education:
1. GABECE – Chamen Basic Cycle School
2. WASSCE – St Peter’s Technical Senior Secondary School
3. Gambia College – Higher National Diploma in Public and Environmental Health
4. University of The Gambia – BSC (Hons) in Public and Environmental Health Sciences
Pastimes: Football and I support Manchester United